Today is Saturday, May 16, the 137th day of 2020. There are 229 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 16, 1943, the nearly monthlong Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.
Also on this date:
In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.
In 1868, at the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson, 35 out of 54 senators voted to find Johnson guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” over his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict; the trial ended 10 days later after two other articles of impeachment went down to defeat as well.
In 1975, Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
Fun fact
The odds that an average golfer will make a hole in one during a game are 1 in 12,000.
They eat what?!
In Mumbai, the Bombay sandwich combines potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, beetroot, onions, capsicum, chutney and cheese between two buttered slices of white bread.
Trending words
“Indomitable:” adjective; (in-DAH-muh-tuh-bul). Definition: Incapable of being subdued: unconquerable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 89. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 77. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 76. Actor Danny Trejo is 76. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 73. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 67. Actress Debra Winger is 65. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 64. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 62. Actress Mare Winningham is 61. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 56. Singer Janet Jackson is 54. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 54. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 52. Actor David Boreanaz is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 50. Country singer Rick Trevino is 49. Musician Simon Katz is 49. TV personality Bill Rancic is 49. Actor Khary Payton is 48. Actress Tori Spelling is 47. Actor Sean Carrigan is 46. Singer-rapper B. Actress Melanie Lynskey is 43. Actor Jim Sturgess is 42. Actor Joseph Morgan is 39. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 35. Actress Megan Fox is 34. Actor Drew Roy is 34. Actor Jacob Zachar is 34. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 32. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 30. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 30. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Ashley Wagner is 29. Actor Miles Heizer is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.