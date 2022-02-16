Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2022. There are 318 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson in Tennessee ended as about 12,000 Confederate soldiers surrendered; Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s victory earned him the moniker “Unconditional Surrender Grant.”
In 1918, Lithuania proclaimed its independence from the Russian Empire. (Lithuania, which was occupied by the Soviet Union, then Nazi Germany, then the Soviet Union again during World War II, renewed its independence in 1990).
In 1923, the burial chamber of King Tutankhamen’s recently unearthed tomb was unsealed in Egypt by English archaeologist Howard Carter.
In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.
In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Conn., on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.
In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.
In 1996, 11 people were killed in a fiery collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a Maryland commuter train in Silver Spring, Md.
In 1998, a China Airlines Airbus A300 trying to land in fog near Taipei, Taiwan, crashed, killing all 196 people on board, plus seven on the ground.
Fun fact
A blue whale’s heart is more than 5 feet long.
That’s punny
Coffee has a rough time in our household.
It gets mugged every single morning.
Trending words
“Fastidious:” adjective; (fass-TID-ee-us). Definition: Showing extreme care when doing something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Bbrthdays
Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 92. Actor William Katt is 71. Actor LeVar Burton is 65. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 64. Actor Lisa Loring is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 63. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 61. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 57. Actor Sarah Clarke is 51. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 49. Actor Mahershala Ali is 48. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 44. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 40. Actor Chloe Wepper is 36. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 35. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., is 35. Rock musician Danielle Haim is 33. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contactect at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.