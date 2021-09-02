Today is Thursday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2021. There are 120 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 2, 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.
Also on this date:
In 1789, the United States Treasury Department was established.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.
In 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
In 1960, Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the first of her three gold medals at the Rome Summer Olympics as she finished the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds.
In 1998, a Swissair MD-11 jetliner crashed off Nova Scotia, killing all 229 people aboard.
In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina.
Fun fact
Americans use around 13 billion pounds of paper towels each year. This is equivalent to 40 pounds, or 80 rolls, per person per year.
Record setters
Terry Burrows, of the U.K., cleaned three standard 45x45 inch office windows set in a frame with an 11.75 inch long squeegee and 2.37 gallons of water in 9.14 seconds at the National Window Cleaning Competition in Blackpool, U.K., on Oct. 9, 2009.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Desultory:” adjective; (DEH-sul-tor-ee). Definition: Marked by lack of definite plan or purpose
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 90. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 84. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 83. R&B singer Sam Gooden (The Impressions) is 82. R&B singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 78. Singer Joe Simon is 78. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 73. Actor Mark Harmon is 70. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 69. Actor Linda Purl is 66. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 63. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 62. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 61. Actor Keanu Reeves is 57. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 56. Actor Salma Hayek is 55. Actor Tuc Watkins is 55. Actor Kristen Cloke is 53. Actor Cynthia Watros is 53. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 48. Actor Nicholas Pinnock is 48. Actor Michael Lombardi is 47. Actor Tiffany Hines is 44. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 44. Actor Jonathan Kite is 42. Actor Joshua Henry is 37. Actor Allison Miller is 36. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 34. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 32.
