On Jan. 27, 1967, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
In 1756, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
In 1888, the National Geographic Society was incorporated in Washington, D.C.
In 1944, during World War II, the Soviet Union announced the complete end of the deadly German siege of Leningrad, which had lasted for more than two years.
In 1945, during World War II, Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.
In 2006, Western Union delivered its last telegram.
In the Algonquin language, moose means eater of twigs.
The largest playing card structure was a replica of The Venetian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Sands Macao. It measured 34 feet, 1.05 inches long, 9 feet, 5.39 inches tall and 11 feet, 7.37 inches wide, and was created by Bryan Berg in Macau, China, on March 10, 2010.
“Juggernaut:” noun; (JUG-er-nawt). Definition: A massive force, campaign, movement or object that crushes whatever is in its path.
Actor James Cromwell is 82. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 78. R&B singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 76. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 74. Latin singer-songwriter Djavan is 73. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is 67. Country singer Cheryl White is 67. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 67. Actor Mimi Rogers is 66. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Susanna Thompson is 64. Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 63. Rock singer Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 61. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 61. Actor Tamlyn Tomita is 59. Actor Bridget Fonda is 58. Actor Alan Cumming is 57. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 54. Rock singer Mike Patton is 54. Rapper Tricky is 54. Rock musician Michael Kulas (James) is 53. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 53. Actor Josh Randall is 50. Country singer Kevin Denney is 44. Tennis player Marat Safin is 42. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 36. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 26.
