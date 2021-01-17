Today is Sunday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2021. There are 348 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 17, 1996, Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman and nine followers were handed long prison sentences for plotting to blow up New York-area landmarks.
Also on this date:
In 1806, Thomas Jefferson’s daughter, Martha, gave birth to James Madison Randolph, the first child born in the White House.
In 1916, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America had its beginnings as department store magnate Rodman Wanamaker hosted a luncheon of pro and amateur golfers in New York City. (The PGA of America was formally established on April 10, 1916.)
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces launched the first of four battles for Monte Cassino in Italy; the Allies were ultimately successful.
In 1953, a prototype of the Chevrolet Corvette was unveiled during the General Motors Motorama at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.
In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”
Fun fact
It cost $7 million to build the Titanic and $200 million to make a film about it.
Just for laughs
When I was a kid I thought we’d all grow up to work with horses.
All people ever talked about was getting a stable job.
Trending words
“Vulcanize:” verb; (VUL-kuh-nyze). Definition: To treat crude or synthetic rubber or similar plastic material with chemicals to give it useful properties (such as elasticity, strength, and stability).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Betty White is 99. Actor James Earl Jones is 90. Talk show host Maury Povich is 82. Pop singer Chris Montez is 79. R&B singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 76. Actor Joanna David is 74. Actor Jane Elliot is 74. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 73. R&B singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 68. Singer Steve Earle is 66. Singer Paul Young is 65. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 64. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 59. Actor Denis O’Hare is 59. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 57. Actor Joshua Malina is 55. Singer Shabba Ranks is 55. Actor Naveen Andrews is 52. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 52. Rapper Kid Rock is 50. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 46. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 44. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 41. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 41. Singer Ray J is 40. Actor Diogo Morgado is 40. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 39. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 39. Actor Ryan Gage is 38. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 35. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 33. Actor Kelly Marie Tran is 32. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.