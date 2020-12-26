Today is Saturday, Dec. 26, the 361st day of 2020. There are five days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 26, 2004, more than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.
Also on this date:
In 1776, British forces suffered a major defeat in the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War.
In 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”
In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.
In 1910, the London Palladium, Britain’s famous variety theater, first opened.
In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation’s railroads.
In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.
In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.
Fun fact
The hottest pepper in the world is called the Carolina Reaper.
They eat what?!
Spam musubi is a popular snack in parts of the U.S., composed of a slice of grilled Spam, sandwiched either in between or on top of a block of rice, wrapped together with nori in the tradition of Japanese omusubi.
Trending words
“Noel:” noun; (noh-EL). Definition: a Christmas carol; (capitalized) Christmas.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rhythm-and-blues singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 85. Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 81. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 75. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 73. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 73. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 66. Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 65. Humorist David Sedaris is 64. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 58. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 57. Actor Nadia Dajani is 55. Rock musician J is 53. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 53. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 50. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 49. Actor Kendra C. Johnson is 44. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 41. Actor Beth Behrs is 35. Actor Kit Harington is 34. Actor Eden Sher is 29. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix Actor) is 28. Actor Zach Mills is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought: “Don’t let your dreams be dreams.” — Boxer Jack Johnson (1878-1946)