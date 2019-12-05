Today is Thursday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2019. There are 26 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first black president, died at age 95.
Also on this date:
In 1791, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna, Austria, at age 35.
In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of ’49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.
In 1901, movie producer Walt Disney was born in Chicago.
In 1932, German physicist Albert Einstein was granted a visa, making it possible for him to travel to the United States.
In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.
In 1945, five U.S. Navy torpedo bombers mysteriously disappeared after taking off from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on a training mission with the loss of all 14 crew members; “The Lost Squadron” contributed to the legend of the Bermuda Triangle.
In 1952, the Great Smog of London descended on the British capital; the unusually thick fog, which contained toxic pollutants, lasted five days and was blamed for causing thousands of deaths.
Fun fact
A flight-rated NASA space suit costs about $10 million.
Record setters
The most wins at the World Beard and Moustache Championships is eight, and was achieved by Karl-Heinz Hille, of Germany. From 1999 to 2011, Hille has been competing in the Imperial partial beard category. His most recent success was in Trondheim, Norway, in 2011.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Incognito:” adjective or adverb; (in-kahg-NEE-toh). Definition: With one’s identity concealed.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Little Richard is 87. Author Joan Didion is 85. Author Calvin Trillin is 84. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 75. Pop singer Jim Messina is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 72. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 70. Actress Morgan Brittany is 68. Actor Brian Backer is 63. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 62. Country singer Ty England is 56. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 54. Country singer Gary Allan is 52. Comedian-actress Margaret Cho is 51. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 50. Actress Alex Kapp Horner is 50. Actress Kali Rocha is 48. Actress Paula Patton is 44. Actress Amy Acker is 43. Actor Nick Stahl is 40. Actor Adan Canto is 38. Actor Gabriel Luna is 37. Actor Frankie Muniz is 34. Actor Ross Bagley is 31. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 28.
