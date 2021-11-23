Today is Tuesday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2021. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 23, 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.
Also on this date:
In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce (loos), was first published.
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In 1992, country music star Roy Acuff died in Nashville, Tenn., at age 89.
In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
Fun fact
The fish kick, a very difficult technique in swimming where the swimmer turns sideways and mimics the motion of an eel, is arguably the fastest way to swim.
Riddle me this
What kind of key do you use on Thanksgiving?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Trepidation:” noun; (trep-uh-DAY-shun). Definition: A feeling of fear that causes hesitation because you think that something bad or unpleasant is going to happen.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Franco Nero is 80. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 77. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 74. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 71. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 66. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 62. Actor John Henton is 61. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 61. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 55. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 54. Actor Oded Fehr is 51. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 49. Actor Page Kennedy is 45. Actor Kelly Brook is 42. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 37. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 34. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 29. Actor Olivia Keville (“Splitting Up Together”) is 19.
Riddle answer: A turkey.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.