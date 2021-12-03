Today is Friday, Dec. 3, the 337th day of 2021. There are 28 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 3, 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.
Also on this date:
In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.
In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.
In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.
In 1992, the Greek tanker Aegean Sea spilled more than 21 million gallons of crude oil when it ran aground off northwestern Spain.
Fun fact
The word dreamt, and its derivatives, is the only English word that ends in the letters “mt.”
Fitness factoids
1. Studies have found a higher intake of fruits and vegetables is associated with a reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
2. An average reduction in cardiovascular disease risk is 4 percent for each additional serving per day of fruit and vegetables.
3. In 2014, a meta-analysis of clinical trials and observational studies found consumption of a vegetarian diet was associated with lower blood pressure.
Trending words
“Obfuscate:” verb; (AHB-fuh-skayt). Definition: To make difficult to understand, or to be evasive, unclear or confusing.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Jean-Luc Godard is 91. Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 90. Actor Nicolas Coster is 88. Actor Mary Alice is 80. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 73. Rock singer Mickey Thomas is 72. Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 67. Actor Steven Culp is 66. Actor Daryl Hannah is 61. Actor Julianne Moore is 61. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 56. Actor Brendan Fraser is 53. Singer Montell Jordan is 53. Actor Royale Watkins is 52. Actor Bruno Campos is 48. Actor Holly Marie Combs is 48. Actor Liza Lapira is 46. Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 42. Actor/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 42. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 41. Actor Jenna Dewan is 41. Actor Brian Bonsall is 40. Actor Dascha Polanco is 39. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 38. Actor Amanda Seyfried is 36. Actor Michael Angarano is 34. Actor Jake T. Austin is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.