Today is Friday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2022. There are 344 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 21, 2010, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.
Also on this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.
In 1910, the Great Paris Flood began as the rain-swollen Seine River burst its banks, sending water into the French capital.
In 1915, the first Kiwanis Club, dedicated to community service, was founded in Detroit.
In 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.
In 1942, pinball machines were banned in New York City after a court ruled they were gambling devices that relied on chance rather than skill (the ban was lifted in 1976).
Fun fact
In Sedona, Ariz., the arches on the McDonald’s sign are actually turquoise, to fit in with the atmosphere of the area.
Fitness factoids
1. People who track their steps take an average of 2,500 more steps each day.
2. Taking less than 5,000 steps each day is considered sedentary.
3. About 2,000 steps equal one mile.
Trending words
“Stola:” noun; (STOH-luh). Definition: A long, draped robe worn by women of ancient Rome.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 82. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 81. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 75. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 75. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 72. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 72. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 71. Actor-director Robby Benson is 66. Actor Geena Davis is 66. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 59. Actor Charlotte Ross is 54. Actor John Ducey is 53. Actor Karina Lombard is 53. Actor Ken Leung is 52. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 52. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 50. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 49. Actor Vincent Laresca is 48. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 46. Actor Jerry Trainor is 45. Country singer Phil Stacey is 44. R&B singer Nokio is 43. Actor Izabella Miko is 41. Actor Luke Grimes is 38. Actor Feliz Ramirez is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.