Today is Tuesday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2021. There are 346 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 19, 1981, the United States and Iran signed an accord paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months.
Also on this date:
In 1915, Germany carried out its first air raid on Britain during World War I as a pair of Zeppelins dropped bombs onto Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in England.
In 1937, millionaire Howard Hughes set a transcontinental air record by flying his monoplane from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., in 7 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces captured the British protectorate of North Borneo. ... A German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, N.C., killing 251 people; 71 survived.
In 1944, the federal government relinquished control of the nation’s railroads to their owners following settlement of a wage dispute.
Fun fact
A 2011 study on lost remotes found that 49 percent of the time it was found in the couch, 8 percent found it in the bathroom, 8 percent in a dresser drawer, 4 percent in the fridge/freezer and 2 percent found the remote outside.
Riddle me this
What is always late and never present now?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Preeminent:” adjective; (pree-EM-uh-nunt). Definition: Exhibiting eminence especially in standing above others in some quality or position; prominent, standing out so as to be readily perceived or noted, conspicuous, jutting out: projecting.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Tippi Hedren is 91. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 90. Movie director Richard Lester is 89. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 79. Actor Shelley Fabares is 77. Country singer Dolly Parton is 75. TV chef Paula Deen is 74. Rock singer Martha Davis is 70. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 69. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 68. Actor Katey Sagal is 67. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 66. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 63. Actor Paul McCrane is 60. Actor William Ragsdale is 60. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 59. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 55. Singer Trey Lorenz is 52. Actor Shawn Wayans is 50. Actor Drea de Matteo is 49. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 47. Actor Drew Powell is 45. Actor Marsha Thomason is 45. Actor Bitsie Tulloch is 40. Actor Jodie Sweetin is 39. Movie director Damien Chazelle is 36. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson is 31. Actor Briana Henry is 29. Actor Logan Lerman is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 29. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 25. Actor Lidya Jewett is 14.
Riddle answer: Later.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.