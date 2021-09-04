Today is Saturday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2021. There are 118 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 4, 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, Confederate forces led by Gen. Robert E. Lee began invading Maryland.
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.
In 1974, the United States established diplomatic relations with East Germany.
In 1998, internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
Fun fact
An owl can rotate their head the farthest of any animal. They can rotate their heads through 400 degrees in full rotation and 200 degrees in half rotation.
They eat what?!
Deep fired Jell-O can be found at some county fairs.
Trending words
“Gasconade:” noun; (gas-kuh-NAYD). Definition: Confident talk or behavior that is intended to impress other people.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 79. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 72. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 61. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 52. Actor Noah Taylor is 52. Actor Ione Skye is 51. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 47. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 46. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 46. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 44. Actor Wes Bentley is 43. Actor Max Greenfield is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 41. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 40. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 39. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 31. Actor Carter Jenkins is 30. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.