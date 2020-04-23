Today is Thursday, April 23, the 114th day of 2020. There are 252 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 23, 1616 (Old Style calendar), English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
Also on this date:
In 1943, U.S. Navy Lt. (jg) John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
Fun fact
Baby rats are called kittens or pups. A group of rats is called a mischief.
Record setters
Julie Felton wear’s a men’s size 15.5 shoe, and the 49-year-old from Ellesmere, Shropshire, has the world’s largest feet (female). Her right foot measures 1 foot, 0.95 inches, while the left is 1 foot, 0.88 inches.
Trending words
“Regurgitate:” verb; (ree-GUR-juh-tayt). Definition: To become thrown or poured back.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 90. Actor David Birney is 81. Actor Lee Majors is 81. Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 77. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 73. Actress Blair Brown is 73. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 71. Actress Joyce DeWitt is 71. Actor James Russo is 67. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 66. Actress Judy Davis is 65. Actress Valerie Bertinelli is 60. Actor Craig Sheffer is 60. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 59. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 55. Actress Melina Kanakaredes is 53. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 52. Country musician Tim Womack (Sons of the Desert) is 52. Actor Scott Bairstow is 50. Actor-writer John Lutz is 47. Actor Barry Watson is 46. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 44. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 43. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 43. Actor Kal Penn is 43. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 43. Actress Jaime King is 41. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 37. Actor Aaron Hill is 37. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 36. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 32. Tennis player Nicole Vaidisova is 31. Actor Dev Patel is 30. Actor Matthew Underwood is 30. Actor Camryn Walling is 30. Model Gigi Hadid is 25. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 24. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 24. Tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 24. U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.