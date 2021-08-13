Today is Friday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2021. There are 140 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 13, 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
Also on this date:
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1860, legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born in Darke County, Ohio.
In 1889, William Gray of Hartford, Conn., received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.
In 1932, Adolf Hitler rejected the post of vice chancellor of Germany, saying he was prepared to hold out “for all or nothing.”
In 1942, Walt Disney’s animated feature “Bambi” had its U.S. premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, five days after its world premiere in London.
In 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
In 1967, the crime caper biopic “Bonnie and Clyde,” starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, had its U.S. premiere; the movie, directed by Arthur Penn, was considered shocking as well as innovative for its graphic portrayal of violence.
In 2004, TV chef Julia Child died in Montecito, Calif., two days short of her 92nd birthday.
Fun fact
Earth has more than 60,000 known tree species.
Fitness factoids
1. Cucumbers are 96 percent water.
2. Good posture when sitting has been shown to increase self-confidence.
3. Your heart is about the size of your fist, and weighs about as much as a softball.
Trending words
“Bougie:” adjective. Definition: Marked by a concern for wealth, possessions and respectability: bourgeois.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 88. Actor Kevin Tighe is 77. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 75. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 73. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 72. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 72. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 66. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 66. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 62. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 60. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 60. Actor John Slattery is 59. Actor Debi Mazar is 57. Actor Quinn Cummings is 54. Actor Seana Kofoed is 51. Country singer Andy Griggs is 48. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 45. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 43. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 42. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 39. Actor Sebastian Stan is 39. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 37. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 37. Actor Lennon Stella is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.