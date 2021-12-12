Today is Sunday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2021. There are 19 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 12, 1769, Pope Clement XIV proclaimed a universal jubilee.
Also on this date:
In 1787, Pennsylvania become the second state to ratify the U.S. constitution.
In 1800, Washington, D.C., was established as the capital of the United States of America.
In 1822, Mexico was officially recognized as an independent nation by the U.S.
In 1870, Joseph Rainey, of South Carolina, became the first African American to serve in U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1911, Delhi replaced Calcutta as the capital of India.
In 1937, NBC and RCA sent the first mobile-TV vans onto the streets of New York.
In 1961, MartinLuther King Jr. and 700 demonstrators were arrested in Albany, Ga.
In 1963, Argentina asked for the extradition of ex-President Juan Perón.
Fun fact
Only two kinds of egg-laying mammals are left on the planet today — the duck-billed platypus and the echidna, or spiny anteater. These “monotremes” once dominated Australia.
Just for laughs
Saw a squirrel that couldn’t make up his mind. He was on the fence all day.
Trending words
“Justice:” noun. Definition: The process or result of using laws to fairly judge and punish crimes and criminals; or a judge in a court of law.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired game show host Bob Barker is 98. Gospel singer Dionne Warwick is 81. Actor Madchen Amick is 51. Actor Regina Hall is 51. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 51. Actor Mayim Bialik is 46. Reality television star Amanza Smith is 45. Actor Kate Todd is 34. Professional dancer Sarah Jade is 34. Pop singer Seungri is 31. Pop singer Dawin Polanco is 31. Actor Jaime Lorente is 30. Rapper Shy Glizzy is 29. R&B singer Marwa Loud is 25. Actor Miguel Bernardeau is 25. Actor Lucas Jade Zumann is 21. Actor Devyn Nekoda is 21. Actor Lincoln Melcher is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought: “Change isn’t always good. Sometimes changing things is a terrible mistake.” — Retired game show host Bob Barker (1923-)