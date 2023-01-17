Today is Tuesday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2023. There are 348 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”
Also on this date:
In 1917, Denmark ceded the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces launched the first of four battles for Monte Cassino in Italy; the Allies were ultimately successful.
In 1955, the submarine USS Nautilus made its first nuclear-powered test run from its berth in Groton, Conn.
In 1977, convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, 36, was shot by a firing squad at Utah State Prison in the first U.S. execution in a decade.
In 1994, the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck Southern California, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fun fact
Geckos can turn the stickiness of their feet “on and off” depending on whether they want to stick to walls or run faster.
Riddle me this
When you stop to look, you can always see me. But if you try to touch me, you can never feel me. Although you walk towards me, I remain the same distance from you. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Recondite:” adjective; (REK-un-dyte). Definition: Something that is difficult to understand or something that is not known by many people.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor James Earl Jones is 92. Talk show host Maury Povich is 84. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 75. Singer Steve Earle is 68. Singer Paul Young is 67. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 66. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 64. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 61. Actor Denis O’Hare is 61. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 59. Singer Shabba Ranks is 57. Actor Naveen Andrews is 54. Rapper Kid Rock is 52. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 43. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 43. Singer Ray J is 42. Actor Diogo Morgado is 42. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 41. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 41. Actor Ryan Gage is 40. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 39. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 37. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 35. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 34. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 26.
Riddle answer: The horizon
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
