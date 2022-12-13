Today is Tuesday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2022. There are 18 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 13, 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.
Also on this date:
In 1862, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside launched futile attacks against entrenched Confederate soldiers during the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg; the soundly defeated Northern troops withdrew two days later.
In 1993, the space shuttle Endeavour returned from its mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.
In 2001, the Pentagon publicly released a captured videotape of Osama bin Laden in which the al-Qaida leader said the deaths and destruction achieved by the Sept. 11 attacks exceeded his “most optimistic” expectations.
Fun fact
A study showed people can potentially change the tone of their dreams by using music.
Riddle me this
Why couldn’t the moon finish his meal?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Bravado:” noun; (bruh-VAH-doh). Definition: Confident or brave talk or behavior that is intended to impress other people.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 97. Singer John Davidson is 81. Singer Ted Nugent is 74. Rock musician Jeff “Skunk” Baxter is 74. Actor Robert Lindsay is 73. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 73. Actor Wendie Malick is 72. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 72. Country singer John Anderson is 68. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 68. Singer-actor Morris Day is 66. Actor Steve Buscemi is 65. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 63. Rock musician John Munson (Semisonic; Twilight Hours) is 60. Actor-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 56. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 55. Actor Lusia Strus is 55. Actor Bart Johnson is 52. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 51. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 48. Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 47. Actor James Kyson Lee is 47. Actor Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 43. Actor Chelsea Hertford is 41. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 41. Actor Michael Socha is 35. Singer Taylor Swift is 33. Actor Maisy Stella is 19.
Riddle answer: Because he was full.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
