Today is Sunday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2019. There are 149 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 4, 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
Also on this date:
In 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard had its beginnings as President George Washington signed a measure authorizing a group of revenue cutters to enforce tariff and trade laws and prevent smuggling.
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany for invading Belgium; the United States proclaimed its neutrality in the mushrooming world conflict.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
In 1964, the bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi.
Fun fact
Starting life underwater, in tough times the Rocky Mountain tiger salamander can resort to cannibalism and even seal its gills and grow lungs to live on land.
Just for laughs
How do you know if someone is hitchhiking or just complimenting your driving?
Trending words
“Luftmensch:” noun; (luft·mensch). Definition: An impractical contemplative person having no definite business or income.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress-singer Tina Cole is 76. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 75. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 70. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 64. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 64. Actress Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 61. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 61. Former President Barack Obama is 58. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 57. Actress Crystal Chappell is 54. Author Dennis Lehane is 54. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 51. Actor Michael DeLuise is 50. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 48. Rapper-actress Yo-Yo is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Marques Houston is 38. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actress Meghan Markle, is 38. Actress Abigail Spencer is 38. Actress Greta Gerwig is 36. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 34. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 31. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 27. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.