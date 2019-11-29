Today is Friday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2019. There are 32 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 29, 1963, President Johnson named a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.
Also on this date:
In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played at West Point, N.Y.; Navy defeated Army, 24-0.
In 1910, British explorer Robert F. Scott’s ship Terra Nova set sail from New Zealand, carrying Scott’s expedition on its ultimately futile — as well as fatal — race to reach the South Pole first.
In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
Fun fact
Some wild turkeys run as fast as 25 miles an hour.
Fitness factoids
1. Cycling uses all of the major muscle groups as you pedal.
2. Running can help to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise.
3. Swimming keeps your heart rate up but takes some of the impact stress off your body.
Trending words
“Sempiternal:” adjective; (sem-pih-TER-nul). Definition: Of never-ending duration: eternal.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 92. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 86. Actress Diane Ladd is 84. Songwriter Mark James is 79. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 79. Country singer Jody Miller is 78. Pop singer-musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 77. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 73. Actor Jeff Fahey is 67. Movie director Joel Coen is 65. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 64. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 62. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 60. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 59. Actress Kim Delaney is 58. Actor Tom Sizemore is 58. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57. Actor Don Cheadle is 55. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 54. Musician Wallis Buchanan is 54. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 51. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 51. Actress Jennifer Elise Cox is 50. Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is 50. Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 49. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 49. Actress Paola Turbay is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 48. Actress Gena Lee Nolin is 48. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 47. Actor Julian Ovenden is 44. Actor Chadwick Boseman is 43. Actress Anna Faris is 43. Gospel singer James Fortune is 42. Actress Lauren German is 41. Rapper The Game is 40. Actress Janina Gavankar is 39. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 38. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 38. Actor Lucas Black is 37. Actor Diego Boneta is 29. Actress Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 21.
