Today is Friday, April 16, the 106th day of 2021. There are 259 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 16, 2007, in one of America’s worst school attacks, a college senior killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life.
Also on this date:
In 1789, President-elect George Washington left Mount Vernon, Va., for his inauguration in New York.
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill ending slavery in the District of Columbia.
In 1912, American aviator Harriet Quimby became the first woman to fly across the English Channel, leaving Dover, England, and arriving near Calais, France, in 59 minutes.
In 1945, a Soviet submarine in the Baltic Sea torpedoed and sank the MV Goya, which Germany was using to transport civilian refugees and wounded soldiers; it’s estimated that up to 7,000 people died.
In 1962, New Orleans Archbishop Joseph Rummel excommunicated three local Roman Catholics for fighting racial integration of parochial schools. ... Bob Dylan debuted his song “Blowin’ in the Wind” at Gerde’s Folk City in New York.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests; King defended his tactics, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Fun fact
Sand is the most extracted material in the world, exceeding fossil fuels and biomass. Each year more than 50 billion metric tons of sand is mined for construction, land reclamation projects, shale gas extraction and beach renourishment programs.
Fitness factoids
1. Unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity are leading global risks to health.
2. Limiting intake of free sugars to less than 10 percent of total energy intake is part of a healthy diet.
3. Keeping salt intake to less than 5g per day helps to prevent hypertension.
who.int
Trending words
“Minatory:” adjective; (MIN-uh-tor-ee). Definition: Having a menacing quality.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 94. Singer Bobby Vinton is 86. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is 81. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 74. NFL coach Bill Belichick is 69. Rock singer and former politician Peter Garrett is 68. Actor Ellen Barkin is 67. Actor Michel Gill is 61. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is 59. Rock musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 59. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 58. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 56. Actor Jon Cryer is 56. Actor Peter Billingsley is 50. A Actor Claire Foy (“The Crown”) is 37. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.