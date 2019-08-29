Today is Thursday, Aug. 29, the 241st day of 2019. There are 124 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Aug. 29, 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
Also on this date:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, Alexandria, Va., formally surrendered to British military forces, which occupied the city until Sept. 3.
In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.
In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.
In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles “Pete” Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
Fun fact
A recent study found people who eat spicy foods tend to live longer. Consumption of hot red chili peppers is associated with a 13 percent reduction in total mortality — primarily in deaths because of heart disease or stroke.
Record setters
As of December 2017, New York City was the most popular city on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The Russian capital Moscow was second on the list, with London, U.K., in third place.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Wangle:” verb; (wan·gle). Definition: To resort to trickery, to adjust or manipulate for personal or fraudulent ends, or to make or get by devious means: finagle.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Betty Lynn (TV: “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 93. Movie director William Friedkin is 84. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Movie director Joel Schumacher is 80. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 67. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 63. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 52. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 49. Actress Carla Gugino is 48. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 44. Actor John Hensley is 42. Actress Kate Simses is 40. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 39. Rapper A+ is 37. Actress Jennifer Landon is 36. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 34. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 33. Actress Charlotte Ritchie is 30. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 27. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.