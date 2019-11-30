Today is Saturday, Nov. 30, the 334th day of 2019. There are 31 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 30, 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.
Also on this date:
- In 1835, Samuel Langhorne Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — was born in Florida, Mo.
- In 1874, British statesman Sir Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim Palace.
- In 1900, Irish writer Oscar Wilde died in Paris at age 46.
- In 1936, London’s famed Crystal Palace, constructed for the Great Exhibition of 1851, was destroyed in a fire.
- In 1960, the last DeSoto was built by Chrysler, which had decided to retire the brand after 32 years.
- In 1965, “Unsafe at Any Speed” by Ralph Nader, a book highly critical of the U.S. auto industry, was first released in hardcover by Grossman Publishers.
- In 1981, the United States and the Soviet Union opened negotiations in Geneva aimed at reducing nuclear weapons in Europe.
- In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.
Fun fact
Orthosomnia is a new disorder where people are so obsessed with the quality of their sleep that they lose sleep because of it.
They eat what?!
The mopane worm, also known as Imbrassia belina, are plucked from trees and bushes, then given a squeeze to get rid of the guts before being boiled, with ingredients such as garlic and tomatoes, or fried and are then eaten straight out of the pot or pan in parts of Africa.
Trending words
“Retinue:” noun; (RET-uh-noo). Definition: A group of retainers or attendants.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
G. Gordon Liddy is 89. Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 82. Movie director Ridley Scott is 82. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 79. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 76. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 74. Playwright David Mamet is 72. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 67. Musician Shuggie Otis is 66. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 65. Singer Billy Idol is 64. Historian Michael Beschloss is 64. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 62. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 62. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 57. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 56. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 54. Rock musician Mike Stone is 50. Music producer Steve Aoki is 42. Singer Clay Aiken is 41. Actor Billy Lush is 38. Actress Elisha Cuthbert is 37. Actress Kaley Cuoco is 34. Model Chrissy Teigen is 34. Actress Christel Khalil is 32. Actress Rebecca Rittenhouse is 31. Actress Adelaide Clemens is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.