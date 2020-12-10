Today is Thursday, Dec. 10, the 345th day of 2020. There are 21 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 10, 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
Also on this date:
In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.
In 1869, women were granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.
In 1898, a treaty was signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.
In 1946, newspaperman Damon Runyon, known for his short stories featuring colorful Broadway denizens, died at a New York hospital at age 66.
In 1950, Ralph J. Bunche was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the first Black American to receive the award.
Fun fact
The Barbie doll’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, from Willows, Wis.
Record setters
The fastest marathon wearing chainmail (upper body) is 4 hours, 50 minutes and 16 seconds, achieved by Thomas Langdown (U.K.) at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon, in London on April 23, 2017. Thomas wore chainmail weighing more than 44 pounds in order to set this record.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Rescind:” verb; (rih-SIND). Definition: To take away: remove or take back, cancel, to abrogate (a contract) and restore the parties to the positions they would have occupied had there been no contract, to make void by action of the enacting authority or a superior authority: repeal.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Tommy Kirk is 79. Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 79. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tavares is 79. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 74. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 74. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 69. Actor Susan Dey is 68. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 64. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 63. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 62. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 60. Actor Nia Peeples is 59. TV chef Bobby Flay is 56. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 55. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 49. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 47. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 46. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 45. Rapper Kuniva (D12) is 45. Actor Gavin Houston is 43. Actor Alano Miller is 41. Violinist Sarah Chang is 40. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 37. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 35. Actor Raven-Symone is 35. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 30. Actor Kiki Layne is 29.
