On July 6, 1854, the first official meeting of the Republican Party took place in Jackson, Mich.
In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.
In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.
In 1933, the first All-Star baseball game was played at Chicago’s Comiskey Park; the American League defeated the National League, 4-2.
In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
In 1971, jazz trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong died in New York at age 69.
There are more than 12,000 species of ants.
I turn once, what is out will not get in. I turn again, what is in will not get out. What am I?
“Quondam:” adjective; (KWAHN-dum). Definition: Former, sometime.
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 86. Singer Gene Chandler is 81. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 81. Actor Burt Ward is 76. Former President George W. Bush is 75. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 75. Actor Fred Dryer is 75. Actor Shelley Hack is 74. Actor Nathalie Baye is 73. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70. Actor Allyce Beasley is 70. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 69. Actor Grant Goodeve is 69. Country singer Nanci Griffith is 68. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 67. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 66. Actor Casey Sander is 66. Country musician John Jorgenson is 65. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 64. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 64. Actor-writer Jennifer Saunders is 63. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Pip Torrens is 61. Actor Brian Posehn is 55. Actor Robb Derringer is 54. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 53. Actor Brian Van Holt is 52. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 51. TV host Josh Elliott is 50. Rapper 50 Cent is 46. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 43. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 42. Actor Eva Green is 41. Actor Gregory Smith is 38. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 36. Rock singer Kate Nash is 34. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 31. San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is 29. NBA star Zion Williamson is 21.
Riddle answer: A key.
