Today is Friday, Oct. 18, the 291st day of 2019. There are 74 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 18, 1977, West German commandos stormed a hijacked Lufthansa jetliner on the ground in Mogadishu, Somalia, freeing all 86 hostages and killing three of the four hijackers.
Also on this date:
In 1648, Boston shoemakers were authorized to form a guild to protect their interests; it’s the first American labor organization on record.
In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U.S.
In 1931, inventor Thomas Alva Edison died in West Orange, New Jersey, at age 84.
In 1944, Soviet troops invaded Czechoslovakia during World War II.
In 1962, James D. Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins were honored with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology for determining the double-helix molecular structure of DNA.
Fun fact
A sneeze can travel as fast as 100 miles an hour.
Fitness factoids
1. Eating a banana can help reduce bloating quickly, thanks to its high potassium content
2. Eating foods high in tryptophan — like oatmeal — can help regulate mood and sleep.
3. Antioxidants in dark chocolate protect the collagen in skin, keeping it supple and glowing for longer; they also encourage the body to replace lost moisture in the skin.
Trending words
“Exoteric:” adjective; (ex·o·ter·ic). Definition: Suitable to be imparted to the public, belonging to the outer or less initiate circle, or relating to the outside: external.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Dawn Wells is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 80. Singer-musician Russ Giguere is 76. Actor Joe Morton is 72. Actress Pam Dawber is 69. Author Terry McMillan is 68. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 67. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 66. Director-screenwriter David Twohy is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 63. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 62. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 61. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 58. Actor Vincent Spano is 57. Rock musician Tim Cross is 53. Former tennis player Michael Stich is 51. Singer Nonchalant is 46. Actress Joy Bryant is 45. Rock musician Peter Svenson (The Cardigans) is 45. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Ne-Yo is 40. Country singer Josh Gracin is 39. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 38. Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 35. Jazz singer-musician Esperanza Spalding is 35. Actress-model Freida Pinto is 35. Actor Zac Efron is 32. Actress Joy Lauren is 30. TV personality Bristol Palin is 29. Actor Tyler Posey is 28. Actor Toby Regbo is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.