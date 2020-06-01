Today is Monday, June 1, the 153rd day of 2020. There are 213 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 1, 1939, Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium in the first U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.
Also on this date:
In 1916, Louis Brandeis took his seat as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.
In 1926, actress Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles.
In 1939, the British submarine HMS Thetis sank during a trial dive off North Wales with the loss of 99 lives. ... Mexico officially abolished the siesta.
In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.
Fun fact
Entomologists and other scientists use a simple device called an aspirator, or a pooter, to carefully pick up live insects.
These three tweets
1. Person who is about to invent the coffee mug: “Ouch! This coffee cup is too hot to pick up.”
Boss: “I don’t have time for this. Handle it.”
@PopeAwesomeXIII
2. Me: “I’m having a great hair day.”
Wind: “No you’re not.”
@Rollinintheseat
3. I usually spend so much time looking for the perfect excuse to cancel plans. Now we all have the same one.
@MariasWestSide
Trending words
“Xeriscape:” noun; (ZEER-uh-skayp). Definition: A landscaping method developed especially for arid and semiarid climates that utilizes water-conserving techniques (such as the use of drought-tolerant plants, mulch, and efficient irrigation).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Morgan Freeman is 83. Actor Brian Cox is 74. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 73. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73. Actress Gemma Craven is 70. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 67. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 61. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 60. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 59. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 52. Actress Teri Polo is 51. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 51. Actor Rick Gomez is 48. Model-actress Heidi Klum is 47. Singer Alanis Morissette is 46. Actress Sarah Wayne Callies is 43. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 39. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 39. Actress-writer Amy Schumer is 39. Actor Taylor Handley is 36. Actress Willow Shields is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.