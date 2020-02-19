Today is Wednesday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2020. There are 316 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 19, 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
Also on this date:
In 1803, Congress voted to accept Ohio’s borders and constitution.
In 1846, the Texas state government was formally installed in Austin, with J. Pinckney Henderson taking the oath of office as governor.
In 1878, Thomas Edison received a U.S. patent for “an improvement in phonograph or speaking machines.”
In 1934, the U.S. Army Air Corps began delivering mail after President Franklin D. Roosevelt canceled private contracts that had come under suspicion. (The hastily arranged, ill-equipped military flights claimed the lives of a dozen pilots, sparking a public outcry before they were dropped several months later.)
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens. Imperial Japanese warplanes raided the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people were killed.
Fun fact
It’s tradition for NASA engineers to eat peanuts for good luck during space missions.
That’s punny
I remember the first time I saw a universal remote control.
I thought to myself, “Well, this changes everything.”
Trending words
“Vinaceous:” adjective; (vye-NAY-shus). Definition: Of the color of red wine.
Today’s birthdays
Singer Smokey Robinson is 80. Actress Carlin Glynn is 80. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 78. Singer Lou Christie is 77. Actor Michael Nader is 75. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 72. Actor Stephen Nichols is 69. Author Amy Tan is 68. Actor Jeff Daniels is 65. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 64. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 63. Actor Ray Winstone is 63. Actor Leslie David Baker is 62. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 61. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 60. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 58. Singer Seal is 57. Actress Jessica Tuck is 57. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 56. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 55. Actress Justine Bateman is 54. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 53. Actress Bellamy Young is 50. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 45. Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 35. Actress Arielle Kebbel is 35. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 30. Actress Victoria Justice is 27. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 19. Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.