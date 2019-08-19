Today is Monday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2019. There are 134 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 19, 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.
Also on this date:
In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides.”
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces landed at Benedict, Md., with the objective of capturing Washington D.C.
In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
In 1982, Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the second woman to be launched into space.
Fun fact
Garlic is known to attract leeches.
These three tweets
1. Scientists please just tell us when the world is gonna end so I can stop working out.
@NikkiGlaser
2. Me: [Stopping.] “Siri, reroute to kitchen, there’s a traffic jam.”
Siri: “Step over the dog.”
@Darlainky
3. I spent more than $200 at the grocery store yesterday which means there will be no food in my house by tomorrow.
@skittle624
Trending words
“Satiate:” verb; (sa·tiate). Definition: To satisfy fully or to excess.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
