There are 364 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”
Also on this date:
In 1660, Englishman Samuel Pepys began keeping his famous diary.
In 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.
In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, W.Va., while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.
In 1954, NBC broadcast the first coast-to-coast color TV program as it presented live coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.
In 1959, Fidel Castro and his revolutionaries overthrew Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista, who fled to the Dominican Republic.
In 1975, a jury in Washington found Nixon administration officials John N. Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman, John D. Ehrlichman and Robert C. Mardian guilty of charges related to the Watergate cover-up (Mardian’s conviction for conspiracy was later overturned on appeal).
In 1979, the United States and China held celebrations in Washington and Beijing to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Fun fact
Before the “Columbian interchange,” there were no oranges in Florida, no bananas in Ecuador, no potatoes in Ireland, no coffee in Colombia, no pineapples in Hawaii, no tomatoes in Italy, and no cacao in Switzerland.
Fitness factoids
1. Nuts are loaded with magnesium, vitamin E, fiber and various other nutrients.
2. Processed junk foods have been engineered to trigger your pleasure centers, so they trick the brain into overeating — even promoting food addiction in some people.
3. Coffee is high in antioxidants.
Trending words
“Rebuke:” verb. Definition: To criticize sharply: reprimand, or to serve as a rebuke to.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 91. Actor Frank Langella is 83. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 79. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 78. Actor Rick Hurst is 75. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is 67. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 65. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 63. Actor Renn Woods is 63. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer is 57. Country singer Brian Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 55. Actor Morris Chestnut is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Tank is 45. Model Elin Nordegren is 41. Actor Jonas Armstrong is 40. Actor Eden Riegel is 40. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 34. Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 25.
