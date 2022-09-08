Today is Thursday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2022. There are 114 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Thursday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2022. There are 114 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
Also on this date:
In 1504, Michelangelo’s towering marble statue of David was unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy.
In 1664, the Dutch surrendered New Amsterdam to the British, who renamed it New York.
In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.
In 1941, the 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces began during World War II.
In 1943, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy’s surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy’s decision as a cowardly act.
In 1951, a peace treaty with Japan was signed by 49 nations in San Francisco.
Fun fact
There are around 10,000 varieties of tomatoes worldwide.
Record setters
In 2004, a Neapolitan mastiff named Abellatino Arabella, or Tia, gave birth 24 puppies on the same day — nine females and 15 males total. She holds the record for largest dog litter.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Panache:” noun; (puh-NAHSH). Definition: Energy, spirit and style. Originally, an ornamental tuft or plume of feathers, and especially one affixed to a helmet.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 82. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 81. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 80. Author Ann Beattie is 75. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 72. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 72. Musician Will Lee is 70. Actor Heather Thomas is 65. Singer Aimee Mann is 62. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 62. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 60. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 57. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 52. TV personality Brooke Burke is 51. Actor Martin Freeman is 51. Actor David Arquette is 51. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 50. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 47. Actor Larenz Tate is 47. Actor Nathan Corddry is 45. R&B singer Pink is 43. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 42. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 41. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 35. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.