Today is Friday, March 25, the 84th day of 2022. There are 281 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 25, 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.
Also on this date:
In 1634, English colonists sent by Lord Baltimore arrived in present-day Maryland.
In 1960, Ray Charles recorded “Georgia on My Mind” as part of his “The Genius Hits the Road” album in New York.
In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to Blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.
Fun fact
Fairytales only became associated with children in the mid-19th century; before they were geared toward adults.
Fitness factoids
1. Studies show that including blueberries in the diet helps to prevent Type 2 diabetes.
2. Science says being out in the natural light helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycle.
3. Mental illness affects one in every four people directly or indirectly.
Trending words
“Ostensible:” adjective; (ah-STEN-suh-bul). Definition: Seeming or said to be true or real but very possibly not true or real.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Film critic Gene Shalit is 96. Former astronaut James Lovell is 94. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 88. Singer Anita Bryant is 82. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 79. Singer Sir Elton John is 75. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 74. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 69. Actor James McDaniel is 64. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 64. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Brenda Strong is 62. Actor Fred Goss is 61. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 61. Actor Marcia Cross is 60. Author Kate DiCamillo is 58. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 58. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 56. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 55. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 55. Actor Laz Alonso is 51. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 47. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 46. Actor Lee Pace is 43. Actor Sean Faris is 40. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 40. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Singer Jason Castro is 35. Rapper Big Sean is 34. Actor Matthew Beard is 33. Actor-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka is 33. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 32. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.