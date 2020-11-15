Today is Sunday, Nov. 15, the 320th day of 2020. There are 46 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 15, 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
Also on this date:
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.
In 1806, explorer Zebulon Pike sighted the mountaintop now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado.
In 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.
In 1958, actor Tyrone Power, 44, died in Madrid, Spain, while filming “Solomon and Sheba.” (Power’s part was recast with Yul Brynner.)
In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kan., were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book “In Cold Blood.”)
In 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.
Fun fact
The “Teddy Bear” is named in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt. President Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear on a hunt in 1902, and candy shop owner and stuffed-animal maker Morris Michtom created “Teddy’s Bear” after the story got out.
Just for laughs
Imagine if Americans switched from pounds to kilograms overnight. There would be mass confusion.
Trending words
“Farrier:” noun; (FAIR-ee-er). Definition: A person who shoes horses.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ed Asner is 91. Singer Petula Clark is 88. Actor Joanna Barnes is 86. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 81. Actor Sam Waterston is 80. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 78. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 75. Actor Bob Gunton is 75. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 73. Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 69. Director-actor James Widdoes is 67. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 66. News correspondent John Roberts is 64. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 63. Comedian Judy Gold is 58. Actor Rachel True is 54. Rapper E-40 is 53. Country singer Jack Ingram is 50. Actor Jay Harrington is 49. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 48. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 47. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 46. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 46. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 44. Actor Sean Murray is 43. Pop singer Ace Young is 40. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 39. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 32. Actor Shailene Woodley is 29. Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 26.
Thought: “Why cannot we correct the baneful passions, without weakening the good?” Explorer Zebulon Pike (1779-1813)