Today is Saturday, April 18, the 109th day of 2020. There are 257 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 18, 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.
Also on this date:
In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Mass., warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
In 1910, suffragists showed up at the U.S. Capitol with half a million signatures demanding that women be given the right to vote.
In 1934, the first laundromat (called a “washateria”) opened in Fort Worth, Texas.
In 1938, Superman, AKA “The Man of Steel,” made his debut as the first issue of Action Comics (bearing a cover date of June) went on sale for 10 cents a copy. (In 2014, a nearly flawless original copy was sold on eBay for $3.2 million.)
Fun fact
Your eyes produce a teaspoon of tears every hour.
They eat what?!
Sülze is a dish found in Germany and Austria. This gelatinous dish, served cold, is made of pieces of meat and vegetables encased in a savory jelly.
Trending words
“Deflagrate:” verb; (DEF-luh-grayt). Definition: To burn rapidly with intense heat and sparks being given off, or to cause (something) to burn in such a manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Clive Revill is 90. Actor James Drury is 86. Actor Robert Hooks is 83. Actress Hayley Mills is 74. Actor James Woods is 73. Actress-director Dorothy Lyman is 73. Actress Cindy Pickett is 73. Country musician Walt Richmond (The Tractors) is 73. Country musician Jim Scholten (Sawyer Brown) is 68. Actor Rick Moranis is 67. Actress Melody Thomas Scott is 64. Actor Eric Roberts is 64. Actor John James is 64. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 61. Actress Jane Leeves is 59. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 58. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 57. Bluegrass singer-musician Terry Eldredge is 57. Actor Eric McCormack is 57. Actress Maria Bello is 53. Actress Mary Birdsong is 52. Actor David Hewlett is 52. Actress Lisa Locicero is 50. Actress Tamara Braun is 49. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 49. Actor Fedro Starr is 49. Actor David Tennant is 49. Country musician Marvin Evatt is 46. Actress Melissa Joan Hart is 44. Actor Sean Maguire is 44. Actor Kevin Rankin is 44. Actor Bryce Johnson is 43. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 41. Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 37. Actress America Ferrera is 36. Actor Tom Hughes is 35. Actress Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 33. Actress Vanessa Kirby is 32. Actress Alia Shawkat is 31. Actress Britt Robertson is 30. Actress Chloe Bennet is 28. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 27. Actor Moises Arias is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.