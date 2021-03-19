Today is Friday, March 19, the 78th day of 2021. There are 287 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 19, 2013, Pope Francis officially began his ministry as the 266th pope, receiving the ring symbolizing the papacy and a wool stole exemplifying his role as shepherd of his 1.2-billion strong flock during a Mass at the Vatican.
Also on this date:
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered men between the ages of 45 and 64, inclusive, to register for non-military duty.
In 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.
In 1962, Bob Dylan’s first album, titled “Bob Dylan,” was released by Columbia Records.
In 1966, the Texas Western Miners defeated the heavily favored Kentucky Wildcats, 72-65, to win the NCAA Championship played in College Park, Md.; making the contest especially noteworthy was that Texas Western became the first basketball team to start five Black players in a national title game as it faced an all-white Kentucky squad.
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.
In 1979, the U.S. House of Representatives began televising its floor proceedings; the live feed was carried by C-SPAN (Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network), which was making its debut.
Fun fact
94 percent of Americans have at least one jar of peanut butter at home.
Fitness factoids
1. Exercise can lower blood sugar levels and help insulin work better in the body.
2. Exercise strengthens the heart and improves circulation.
3. During exercise, the body releases chemicals that can improve mood and make you feel more relaxed.
Trending words
“Fiscal:” adjective; (FISS-kul). Definition: Of or relating to taxation, public revenues or public debt; of or relating to financial matters.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Renee Taylor is 88. Actor Ursula Andress is 85. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 75. Actor Glenn Close is 74. Actor Bruce Willis is 66. Actor-comedian Mary Scheer is 58. Playwright Neil LaBute is 58. Actor Connor Trinneer is 52. Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 51. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Actor Virginia Williams is 43. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 33. Actor Philip Bolden is 26.
