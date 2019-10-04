Today is Friday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of 2019. There are 88 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 4, 2002, “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh received a 20-year sentence after a sobbing plea for forgiveness before a federal judge in Alexandria, Va.
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the United States Navy authorized construction of the first ironclad ship, the USS Monitor.
In 1989, Triple Crown-winning racehorse Secretariat, suffering a hoof ailment, was humanely euthanized at age 19.
Fun fact
The temperature in the sun can feel 10 to 15 degrees warmer than in the shade.
Fitness factoids
1. Studies found that sage can influence neurotransmitters in the brain and activate dopamine pathways, which mitigate feelings of stress and anxiety.
2. Green tea can help battle anxiety, promote weight loss, stop the growth of cancer cells and even enhance your memory.
3. A study found that pregnant women who exercised just 20 minutes a day, three times a week, improved newborns’ brain function.
Trending words
“Hegemony:” noun; (he·ge·mo·ny). Definition 1: Preponderant influence or authority over others: domination battled for hegemony in Asia. Definition 2: The social, cultural, ideological or economic influence exerted by a dominant group.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 90. Actress Felicia Farr is 87. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 85. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 78. Author Anne Rice is 78. Actress Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 75. Actor Clifton Davis is 74. Actress Susan Sarandon is 73. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 71. Playwright Lee Blessing is 70. Actor Armand Assante is 70. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 69. Actor Christoph Waltz is 63. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 62. Music producer Russell Simmons is 62. Actress-singer Wendy Makkena is 61. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 60. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 59. Actor David W. Harper is 58. Singer Jon Secada is 58. Actor-comedian Jerry Minor is 52. Actor Liev Schreiber is 52. Actor Abraham Benrubi is 50. Country singer-musician Heidi Newfield is 49. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 43. Actress Dana Davis is 41. Actor Phillip Glasser is 41. Actor Brandon Barash is 40. Actress Rachael Leigh Cook is 40. Actor Tim Peper is 39. Actor Jimmy Workman is 39. Bassist Cubbie Fink is 37. Actress Melissa Benoist is 31. NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 31. Actress Dakota Johnson is 30. Figure skater Kimmie Meisner is 30. Actor Ryan Scott Lee is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.