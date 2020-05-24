Today is Sunday, May 24, the 145th day of 2020. There are 221 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 24, 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America’s first telegraph line.
Also on this date:
In 1775, John Hancock was unanimously elected President of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, succeeding Peyton Randolph.
In 1935, the first Major League baseball game to be played at night took place at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1.
In 1941, the German battleship Bismarck sank the British battle cruiser HMS Hood in the North Atlantic, killing all but three of the 1,418 men on board.
In 1961, a group of Freedom Riders was arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Miss., charged with breaching the peace for entering white-designated areas. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)
In 1962, astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7.
In 1991, the feminist film drama “Thelma & Louise,” starring Susan Sarandon (as Louise) and Geena Davis (as Thelma), was released by MGM.
Fun fact
Recent research suggests that seals, and not European explorers, introduced tuberculosis to North and South America.
Just for laughs
When I found out my toaster wasn’t waterproof ... I was shocked.
@Dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Bodacious:” adjective; (boh-DAY-shuss). Definition: Outright, unmistakable, remarkable, noteworthy, sexy or voluptuous.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 94. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 83. Comedian Tommy Chong is 82. Singer Bob Dylan is 79. Actor Gary Burghoff is 77. Singer Patti LaBelle is 76. Actress Priscilla Presley is 75. Country singer Mike Reid is 73. Actor Jim Broadbent is 71. Actor Alfred Molina is 67. Singer Rosanne Cash is 65. Actor Cliff Parisi is 60. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is 60. Rock musician Jimmy Ashhurst (Buckcherry) is 57. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 57. Actor John C. Reilly is 55. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 53. Actor Eric Close is 53. Actor Carl Payne is 51. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 51. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 47. Actor Dash Mihok is 46. Actor Bryan Greenburg is 42. Actor Owen Benjamin is 40. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 40. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 39. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 38. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 34. Country singer Billy Gilman is 32. Rapper/producer G-Eazy is 31. Actress Brianne Howey is 31. Actor Cayden Boyd is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.