Today is Sunday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2021. There are five days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 26, 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”
Also on this date:
In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.
In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation’s railroads.
In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.
In 1966, Kwanzaa was first celebrated.
In 1974, comedian Jack Benny died in Los Angeles at age 80.
In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.
In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France jetliner on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.
Fun fact
Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, is largely an extension of the Christmas holiday and a big day for sporting events and shopping.
Just for laughs
Her: “What do you do?”
Him: “I race cars.”
Her: “Do you win many races?”
Him: “No, the cars are much faster.”
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Adventitious:” adjective; (ad-ven-TISH-us). Definition: Coming from another source; in botany: arising or occurring sporadically in other than the usual location.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
R&B singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 86. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 76. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 74. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 74. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 67. Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 66. Humorist David Sedaris is 65. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 59. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 58. Actor Nadia Dajani is 56. Rock musician J is 54. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 51. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 50. Actor Kendra C. Johnson is 45. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 42. Actor Beth Behrs is 36. Actor Kit Harington is 35. Actor Eden Sher is 30. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix Actor) is 29. Actor Zach Mills is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.