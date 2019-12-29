Today is Sunday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2019. There are two days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 29, 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.
Also on this date:
In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.
In 1812, during the War of 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil.
In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
In 1939, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” starring Charles Laughton and Maureen O’Hara, was released by RKO Radio Pictures.
In 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”
In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.
Fun fact
In Toronto, Canada, a small company has developed vegan leather made from apple peels that are recycled from the juicing industry.
That’s punny
In 2020, we’re going to have an entire year of bad puns about vision. I can see it clearly.
Trending words
“Haggard:” adjective; (HAG-urd). Definition: Of a hawk: not tamed. Definition 2: Wild in appearance, or having a worn or emaciated appearance: gaunt.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 97. Actress Inga Swenson is 87. ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 85. Actress Barbara Steele is 82. Actor Jon Voight is 81. Country singer Ed Bruce is 80. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 73. Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 73. Actor Ted Danson is 72. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 68. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 66. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 60. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 60. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 58. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 55. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 54. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 53. Actor Jason Gould is 53. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 52. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 52. Actress Jennifer Ehle is 50. Actor Patrick Fischler is 50. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 49. Actor Kevin Weisman is 49. Actor Jude Law is 47. Actress Maria Dizzia is 45. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 45. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 44. Actress Katherine Moennig is 42. Actor Diego Luna is 40. Actress Alison Brie is 37. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 36. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 32. Actress Jane Levy is 30. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 24. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.