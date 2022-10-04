Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of 2022. There are 88 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 4, 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
Also on this date:
In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s troops launched an assault on the British at Germantown, Pennsylvania, resulting in heavy American casualties.
In 1887, the International Herald Tribune had its beginnings as the Paris Herald, a European edition of the New York Herald.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini conferred at Brenner Pass in the Alps.
In 1965, Pope Paul VI became the first pope to visit the Western Hemisphere as he addressed the U.N. General Assembly.
Fun fact
Candy Corn was originally called Chicken Feed.
Riddle me this
What holds up a train?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Emblazon:” verb; (im-BLAY-zun). Definition: To decorate its surface, usually with a name, slogan or picture.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 93. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 81. Actor Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 81. Actor Clifton Davis is 77. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 76. Actor Susan Sarandon is 76. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 74. Actor Armand Assante is 73. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 72. Actor Christoph Waltz is 66. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 65. Music producer Russell Simmons is 65. Actor-singer Wendy Makkena is 64. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 63. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Actor David W. Harper is 61. Singer Jon Secada is 61. TV personality John Melendez is 57. Actor-comedian Jerry Minor is 55. Actor Liev Schreiber is 55. Actor Abraham Benrubi is 53. Country singer-musician Heidi Newfield is 52. Singer-guitarist M. Ward (She & Him) is 49. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 46. Actor Dana Davis is 44. Rock musician Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs) is 44. Actor Phillip Glasser is 44. Rock singer-musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) is 44. Actor Brandon Barash is 43. Actor Rachael Leigh Cook is 43. Actor Tim Peper is 42. Actor Jimmy Workman is 42. Actor Michael Charles Roman is 35. Actor Melissa Benoist is 34. NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 34. Actor Dakota Johnson is 33. Figure skater Kimmie Meisner is 33. Actor Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) is 31. Actor Ryan Scott Lee is 26.
Riddle answer: Bad men.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
