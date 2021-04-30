Today is Friday, April 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 30, 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
Also on this date:
In 1517, Londoners began attacking foreign residents in rioting that carried over into the next day; no deaths were reported from what came to be known as “Evil May Day,” but about a dozen rioters, maybe more, ended up being executed.
In 1803, the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million.
In 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life along with that of his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
In 1968, New York City police forcibly removed student demonstrators occupying five buildings at Columbia University.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon announced the U.S. was sending troops into Cambodia, an action that sparked widespread protest.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignations of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, Attorney General Richard G. Kleindienst and White House counsel John Dean, who was actually fired.
Fun fact
Traveling at the speed of light, you could go around Earth 7.5 times in a second.
Fitness factoids
1. Teeth are considered part of the skeletal system, but are not counted as bones.
2. Despite accounting for 2 percent of our body mass, the brain uses 20 percent of our oxygen and blood supply.
3. A block of bone the size of a matchbox can support as much as 18,000 pounds of weight.
Trending words
“Amicable:” adjective; (AM-ih-kuh-bul). Defintion: Characterized by friendly goodwill: peaceable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Willie Nelson is 88. Actor Burt Young is 81. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 75. Movie director Allan Arkush is 73. Actor Perry King is 73. Singer-musician Wayne Kramer is 73. Singer Merrill Osmond is 68. Movie director Jane Campion is 67. Movie director Lars von Trier is 65. Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is 62. Actor Paul Gross is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 60. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 56. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 54. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 54. Rock musician Clark Vogeler is 52. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 50. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan is 49. R&B singer Akon is 48. Actor Johnny Galecki is 46. Actor Sam Heughan is 41. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 40. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 39. Actor Dianna Agron is 35. Country singer Brandon Lancaster is 32.
