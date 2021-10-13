Today is Wednesday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2021. There are 79 days left in the year.
On Oct. 13, 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
In 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
In 1845, Texas voters ratified a state constitution.
In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.
In 1944, during World War II, American troops entered Aachen, Germany.
In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York).
It took Apollo 11 four days, six hours and 45 minutes to get to the moon.
“Amicable:” adjective; (AM-ih-kuh-bul). Definition: Showing a polite and friendly desire to avoid disagreement and argument.
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 84. Actor Melinda Dillon is 82. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 80. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 77. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 75. Actor Demond Wilson is 75. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 74. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 73. Actor John Lone is 69. Model Beverly Johnson is 69. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 65. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 64. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 63. R&B singer Cherrelle is 62. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 62. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 61. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 61. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 60. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah is 59. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 59. Actor Christopher Judge is 57. Actor Matt Walsh is 57. Actor Reginald Ballard is 56. Actor Kate Walsh is 54. R&B musician Jeff Allen (Mint Condition) is 53. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin is 53. Classical singer Carlos Marin (Il Divo) is 53. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 52. Country singer Rhett Akins is 52. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 51. TV personality Billy Bush is 50. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 50. R&B singers Brandon and Brian Casey (Jagged Edge) are 46. Actor Kiele Sanchez is 45. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 44. DJ Vice is 43. Singer Ashanti is 41. R&B singer Lumidee is 41. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 41. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 39. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 32. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 20.
