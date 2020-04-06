Today is Monday, April 6, the 97th day of 2020. There are 269 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee as Confederate forces launched a surprise attack against Union troops, who beat back the Confederates the next day.
In 1864, Louisiana opened a convention in New Orleans to draft a new state constitution, one that called for the abolition of slavery.
In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
In 1945, during World War II, the Japanese warship Yamato and nine other vessels sailed on a suicide mission to attack the U.S. fleet off Okinawa; the fleet was intercepted the next day.
Fun fact
Roosters have “built-in” earplugs, which prevents them from damaging their hearing as they crow. When roosters open their beaks fully, their external auditory canals close completely.
These three tweets
1. Husband: “Just think how much money we’re saving by staying at home.”
Me: [Shopping online.] “Mmm hmmm, sure seems that way.”
@ddsmidt
2. The last two weeks have been a strange ten years.
@StephenAtHome
3. Day 7 of quarantine: My dogs and I switched roles, and I’m the one following them around the house now.
@julcasagrande
Trending words
“Cocoon:” verb; (kuh-KOON). Definition: To wrap or envelop in or as if in a cocoon.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 92. Movie director Barry Levinson is 78. Actor John Ratzenberger is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 69. Actress Marilu Henner is 68. Actor Michael Rooker is 65. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 60. Rock singer-musician Frank Black is 55. Actress Ari Meyers is 51. Actor Paul Rudd is 51. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 48. Actor Zach Braff is 45. Actress Candace Cameron Bure is 44. Actor Teddy Sears is 43. Actress Eliza Coupe is 39. Folk singer-musician Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 38. Actor Bret Harrison is 38. Actor Charlie McDermott is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.