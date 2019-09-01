Today is Sunday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2019. There are 121 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
Also on this date:
In 1715, following a reign of 72 years, King Louis XIV of France died four days before his 77th birthday.
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr was found not guilty of treason. (Burr was then tried on a misdemeanor charge, but was again acquitted.)
In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed about 140,000 lives.
In 1942, U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, Calif., on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upheld the wartime detention of Japanese-Americans as well as Japanese nationals.
In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)
In 1961, the Soviet Union ended a moratorium on atomic testing with an above-ground nuclear explosion in central Asia. ... A TWA Lockheed Constellation crashed shortly after takeoff from Chicago’s Midway Airport, killing all 78 people on board.
In 1969, a coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.
In 1983, 269 people were killed when a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the airliner entered Soviet airspace.
Fun fact
The United States uses 18 percent of the world’s energy.
Just for laughs
[Losing badly in a contest.]
“Guys, it’s not a contest.”
Trending words
“Irascible:” adjective; (iras·ci·ble). Definition: Marked by hot temper and easily provoked anger.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor George Maharis is 91. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 84. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 81. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 80. Actor Don Stroud is 76. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 75. Singer Archie Bell is 75. Singer Barry Gibb is 73. Rock musician Greg Errico is 71. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 69. Singer Gloria Estefan is 62. Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers is 58. Jazz musician Boney James is 58. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 56. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 55. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 53. Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 49. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 48. Actor Maury Sterling is 48. Rock singer JD Fortune is 46. Actor Scott Speedman is 44. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 43. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 38. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones is 37. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 35. Actress Aisling Loftus is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.