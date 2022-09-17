Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2022. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 17, 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.
Also on this date:
In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.
In 1920, the American Professional Football Association — a precursor of the National Football League — was formed in Canton, Ohio.
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands. (After initial success, the Allies were beaten back by the Germans.)
Fun fact
It’s estimated 40% to 50% of all the gold ever mined has come from the Witwatersand Basin in South Africa.
They eat what?!
Minnesota State Fair vendor sells fried pickles and chocolate. Their popular dish features deep-fried pickles that are dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate.
Trending words
“Broadside:” noun; (BRAWD-syde). Definition: A very strong and harsh spoken or written attack.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 89. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 83. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 87. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 79. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 77. Singer Fee Waybill is 74. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 71. Comedian Rita Rudner is 69. Director-actor Paul Feig is 60. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 60. Singer BeBe Winans is 60. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 59. Actor Kyle Chandler is 57. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 57. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 56. Actor Malik Yoba is 55. Rock singer Anastacia is 54. Actor Matthew Settle is 53. Rapper Vin Rock (Naughty By Nature) is 52. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 51. Actor Felix Solis is 51. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 47. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 43. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 43. Actor Billy Miller is 43. Rock musician Jon Walker is 37. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 37. Actor Danielle Brooks is 33. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 33. Actor-singer Denyse Tontz is 28. NHL center Auston Matthews is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
