Today is Sunday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2019. There are 79 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 13, 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
Also on this date:
In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
In 1944, during World War II, American troops entered Aachen, Germany.
In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued more than two months later.
Fun fact
Research done by the University of York has shown that dogs actually like the silly, high-pitched voice their owners use to talk to them. “Dog-speak” is important in building a bond between a dog and their owner, scientists said.
Just for laughs
Einstein: “Want to hear a joke?”
Me: “Of course.”
Einstein: “Time.”
Me: “I don’t get it.
Einstein: “Exactly.”
Trending words
“Scapegoat:” noun; (scape·goat). Definition: One that bears the blame for others, or one that is the object of irrational hostility.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
