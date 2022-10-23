Today is Sunday, Oct. 23, the 296th day of 2022. There are 69 days left in the year.
On Oct. 23, 1983, 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines, were killed in a suicide truck-bombing at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon; a near-simultaneous attack on French forces killed 58 paratroopers.
Also on this date:
In 1707, the first Parliament of Great Britain, created by the Acts of Union between England and Scotland, held its first meeting.
In 1910, Blanche S. Scott became the first woman to make a public solo airplane flight, reaching an altitude of 12 feet at a park in Fort Wayne, Ind.
In 1915, tens of thousands of women paraded up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte Gulf began, resulting in a major Allied victory against Japanese forces.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon agreed to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.
Fun fact
The two colors of cards, red and black, correspond to the two parts of each day: daytime and night.
Just for laughs
Why did the cracker go to the doctor?
It felt crummy.
Trending words
“Cloying:” adjective; (KLOY-ing). Definition: Excessively sweet or sentimental.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Philip Kaufman is 86. Soccer great Pele is 82. R&B singer Barbara Ann Hawkins (The Dixie Cups) is 79. Former ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is 74. Actor Michael Rupert is 71. Movie director Ang Lee is 68. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 66. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 66. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 65. Movie director Sam Raimi is 63. Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 63. Rock musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) is 58. Christian/jazz singer David Thomas (Take 6) is 56. Rock musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 56. Actor Jon Huertas is 53. Movie director Chris Weitz is 53. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 53. Bluegrass musician Eric Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 52. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 50. Actor Vivian Bang is 49. Rock musician Eric Bass (Shinedown) is 48. TV personality and host Cat Deeley is 46. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 46. Actor Saycon Sengbloh is 45. Rock singer Matthew Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 39. TV personality Meghan McCain is 38. R&B singer Miguel is 37. Actor Masiela Lusha is 37. Actor Inbar Lavi is 36. Actor Jessica Stroup is 36. Neo-soul musician Allen Branstetter (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 32. Actor Taylor Spreitler is 29. Actor Margaret Qualley is 28. Actor Amandla Stenberg is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
