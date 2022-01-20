Today is Thursday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2022. There are 345 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.
Also on this date:
In 1265, England’s first representative Parliament met for the first time.
In 1801, Secretary of State John Marshall was nominated by President John Adams to be chief justice of the United States.
In 1841, the island of Hong Kong was ceded by China to Great Britain. (It returned to Chinese control in July 1997.)
In 1936, Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death; the king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.
In 1961, John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States.
In 1964, Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”
Fun fact
Bulls are partially colorblind, so the color red doesn’t actually make them mad.
Record setters
David Attenborough, with a span of 67 years, 32 days means that he has enjoyed not only the longest career as a TV naturalist but as a TV presenter overall.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Stola:” noun; (STOH-luh). Definition: A long, draped robe worn by women of ancient Rome.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 92. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 82. Singer Eric Stewart is 77. Movie director David Lynch is 76. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 75. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 74. Actor Daniel Benzali is 72. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 70. Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 70. Comedian Bill Maher is 66. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 64. Actor James Denton is 59. Rock musician Greg K. (The Offspring) is 57. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 57. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 57. Actor Rainn Wilson is 56. Actor Stacey Dash is 55. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 54. Actor Reno Wilson is 53. Singer Edwin McCain is 52. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 52. Rap musician ?uestlove (questlove) (The Roots) is 51. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 50. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 43. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 38. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 37. Rock singer Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) is 36. Actor Evan Peters is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.