Today is Wednesday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2021. There are 303 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 3, 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
Also on this date:
In 1791, Congress passed a measure taxing distilled spirits; it was the first internal revenue act in U.S. history.
In 1845, Florida became the 27th state.
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.
In 1887, Anne Sullivan arrived at the Tuscumbia, Ala., home of Captain and Mrs. Arthur H. Keller to become the teacher for their deaf-blind 6-year-old daughter, Helen.
In 1943, in London’s East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.
In 1945, the Allies fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II.
Fun fact
On average, a person takes seven minutes to fall asleep.
That’s punny
Someone removed the fifth month from all my calenders. I am really dismayed.
Trending words
“Organoleptic:” adjective; (or-guh-noh-LEP-tik). Definition: Being, affecting, or relating to qualities (such as taste, color, odor, and feel) of a substance (such as a food or drug) that stimulate the sense organs; involving use of the sense organs.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 80. Movie producer-director George Miller is 76. Actor Hattie Winston is 76. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 74. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 71. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 68. Actor Robert Gossett is 67. Rock musician John Lilley is 67. Actor Miranda Richardson is 63. Rock musician John Bigham is 62. Radio personality Ira Glass is 62. Actor Mary Page Keller is 60. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 59. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 59. Actor Laura Harring is 57. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 57. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 55. Actor Julie Bowen is 51. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 50. Actor David Faustino is 47. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 44. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 44. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 40. Actor Jessica Biel is 39. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 37. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 35. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 24. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 18. Actor Reylynn Caster is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.