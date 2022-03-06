Today is Sunday, March 6, the 65th day of 2022. There are 300 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1834, the city of York in Upper Canada was incorporated as Toronto.
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.
In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
In 1912, Oreo sandwich cookies were first introduced by the National Biscuit Co.
In 1933, a national bank holiday declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt aimed at calming panicked de-positors went into effect.
In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
Fun fact
Canada is home to approximately 56,000 different species of insects.
Just for laughs
Want to hear a construction joke?
Oh never mind, I’m still working on that one.
Trending words
“Slough:” verb; (SLUFF). Definition: To cast something off or to become shed or cast off; to get rid of something objectionable or disadvantageous.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 98. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 96. Dancer-actor Carmen de Lavallade is 91. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 85. Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 83. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 82. Actor Ben Murphy is 80. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 78. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 77. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 75. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 75. Singer Kiki Dee is 75. TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 75. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 69. Actor Tom Arnold is 63. Actor D.L. Hughley is 59. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 55. Actor Connie Britton is 55. Actor Moira Kelly is 54. Actor Amy Pietz is 53. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 50. Country singer Trent Willmon is 49. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 48. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 45. Actor Shaun Evans is 42. Rock musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) is 38. MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 36. Actor Eli Marienthal is 36. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 31. Actor Dillon Freasier is 26. Actor Savannah Stehlin is 26. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“Wonderstruck”) is 19.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “Unless you are willing to compromise, society cannot live together.” — American economist Alan Greenspan (1926-)