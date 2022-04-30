Today is Saturday, April 30, the 120th day of 2022. There are 245 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 30, 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life along with that of his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
Also on this date:
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as president of the United States.
In 1803, the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million.
In 1812, Louisiana became the 18th state of the Union.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a resolution officially confirming the name of Hoover Dam, which had also come to be known as “Boulder Dam.”
In 1958, Britain’s Life Peerages Act 1958 allowed women to become members of the House of Lords.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon announced the U.S. was sending troops into Cambodia, an action that sparked widespread protest.
Fun fact
Liquid whey, a cheese byproduct, as well as beet juice and pickle brine, are increasingly used to help clear roads in winter.
They eat what?!
Jellied moose nose, a dish in Canada, is made from cutting meat from the moose’s nose, then cooked in onions, garlic and spices. After cooling, it’s put into a loaf pan and broth is added, then it solidifies in the fridge.
Trending words
“Cerebral:” adjective; (suh-REE-brul). Definition: Of or relating to the brain or intellect, or primarily intellectual in nature.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Willie Nelson is 89. Actor Burt Young is 82. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 76. Movie director Allan Arkush is 74. Actor Perry King is 74. Singer-musician Wayne Kramer is 74. Singer Merrill Osmond is 69. Movie director Jane Campion is 68. Movie director Lars von Trier is 66. Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is 63. Actor Paul Gross is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 61. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 57. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 55. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 55. Rock musician Clark Vogeler is 53. R&B singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 51. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 51. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 51. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan is 50. R&B singer Akon is 49. R&B singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) is 49. Actor Johnny Galecki is 47. Actor Sam Heughan is 42. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 41. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 40. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 40. Actor Dianna Agron is 36. Country singer Brandon Lancaster is 33. Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.